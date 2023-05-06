Byron on Kansas pole

William Byron and Kyle Larson earned Hendrick Motorsports the front row for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway with a strong final round of qualifying.

Byron scored the pole with a lap of 179.206 mph (30.133 seconds). It is the first pole win for Byron at Kansas and the 10th of his career. Larson qualified second at 179.170 mph.

Championship point leader Ross Chastain qualified third at 179.134 mph and Martin Truex Jr. qualified fourth at 178.921 mph. Tyler Reddick completed the top five qualifiers at 178.749 mph.

Joey Logano qualified sixth at 178.483 mph and Ty Gibbs qualified seventh at 178.400 mph. Denny Hamlin qualified eighth at 178.212 mph and Daniel Suarez qualified ninth at 177.725 mph.

Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10 in qualifying at 177.480 mph.

Bubba Wallace qualified 17th. Wallace is the most recent winner at Kansas Speedway and missed advancing to the final round of qualifying by one spot from the first group of drivers.

Chase Elliott qualified 21st and Josh Berry, still substituting for Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, qualified 29th.

UP NEXT: AdventHealth 400 at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday.

RESULTS