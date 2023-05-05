Mitty wraps as one of the biggest runnings of HSR's oldest race

The 45th Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta went into the record books as one of the biggest editions of HSR’s oldest race after an exciting and competitive final day of racing on Sunday. A pair of overall weekend race winners finally hit the top step of the podium while another well-known competitor stepped up to win his second-straight Gene Felton Memorial Trophy Award after a podium finish in Sunday’s final NASCAR 75th Anniversary Historic Stock Cars race.

Early Sunday rain showers gave way to sunny skies by noon but not before a robust group of HSR Vintage and GT Classic competitors took to a wet and cloudy Road Atlanta road course for a one-hour B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge race.

After 60 minutes of outstanding car control in tricky conditions by some of HSR’s best drivers, Angus Rogers emerged for the overall and GTC win in his KMW Motorsports 1973 No. 15 Porsche 911 RSR.

Rogers shared the podium with Vintage class winner Colin Dougherty, who crossed the line second overall his 1988 No. 86 Porsche Turbo Cup series car prepared by DAS Sport. The win was Dougherty’s second feature race victory of the 45th Mitty weekend after finishing first in the Porsche class in Friday’s Sasco Sports B Race.

Peter Dolan closed out the overall top three and finished second in GTC in his Cobra Automotive 1965 No. 76 Mustang Shelby GT350.

Read the full story with more photos at VintageMotorsport.com.