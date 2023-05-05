Inside the SCCA: Thunderhill Super Tour preview

By May 5, 2023 8:42 AM

Episode 99 of Inside the SCCA is a preview of this weekend’s SCCA Super Tour event at Thunderhill. My guest is Prototype 1 driver Jim Devenport. Jim is currently third in the 2023 P1 point standings. He won Round 4 at Circuit of The Americas and he swept rounds 5 and 6 at Buttonwillow.

