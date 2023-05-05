Inside the SCCA: Thunderhill Super Tour preview

Episode 99 of Inside the SCCA is a preview of this weekend’s SCCA Super Tour event at Thunderhill. My guest is Prototype 1 driver Jim Devenport. Jim is currently third in the 2023 P1 point standings. He won Round 4 at Circuit of The Americas and he swept rounds 5 and 6 at Buttonwillow.
Indy NXT 57m ago
Gold switches from JHR to HMD for Indy NXT
Reece Gold has moved from Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Indy NXT by Firestone program to the rival HMD Motorsports team. The 18-year-old (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
F1 technical updates: 2023 Miami Grand Prix
A new Ferrari floor is the standout development amid the few updates brought by teams to the Miami Grand Prix. Ferrari team principal Fred (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Newman returning to NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing
Ryan Newman will make a return to NASCAR Cup Series competition by running select races for Rick Ware Racing. The team announced Friday (…)
Le Mans/WEC 3hr ago
Provisional entry list revealed for Le Mans 24 Hours
The final gaps in the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list have been filled, with today’s release of the latest provisional entry list for (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Jr III's Glavin prepares for a future without LMP3 in IMSA's WeatherTech Series
As IMSA wrestles with how to handle increased grid sizes as the GTP class grows, it has chosen to limit the WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Team USA Scholarship 4hr ago
Elliott Budzinski: In pursuit of a championship in British FF
Last time I sent out an update I had just arrived in the UK and had just one test day in the car with my Ammonite Motorsport team. I’ve (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Mitty wraps as one of the biggest runnings of HSR's oldest race
The 45th Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta went into the record books as one of the biggest editions of (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Perez backing himself to stay in F1's title fight
Sergio Perez insists he can maintain his form to take the title fight to Max Verstappen beyond this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull (…)
Opinion 19hr ago
Miami facing its difficult second act
When you build a race on hype, you’re creating a tough act to follow when there are past examples brought into the equation. The Miami (…)
NHRA 22hr ago
How Josh Hart’s ‘Anything’s Possible’ mantra helped build a winning NHRA Top Fuel team
Josh Hart has an ultimate “how it started” versus “how it’s going” story, and social media is there to remind him. “It’s (…)
