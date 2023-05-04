Red Bull reveals special fan-designed Miami GP livery

Red Bull has selected the first of its fan-designed liveries for this season, with a special color scheme for the Miami Grand Prix.

Fans who are part of Red Bull’s loyalty program “The Paddock” were able to submit entries for the Miami livery that would feature changes to the lower half of the car. The winning effort was submitted by graphic design student Martina Andriano, and features pink, blue and purple ribbons along the sidepod and front and rear wing endplates, with the designer being flown out to join the team trackside in Florida this weekend.

“The Make Your Mark initiative is great, to give our fans the opportunity to influence our design at the three USA races is something you just don’t see other teams doing,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “It’s important to the team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and give them unique opportunities like this.

“I think Martina has done a great job and the livery looks incredible when you see it in real life. The design keeps the ethos of who we are but introduces Miami to the RB19 as well. We are definitely going to stand out when you see that car on track. I’m intrigued to see what people come up with for Austin and of course Las Vegas, that promises to be really exciting.”

Horner was part of the judging panel for the winning design alongside Red Bull’s main team sponsors, and Andriano says she hopes to work full-time in F1 in the future.

“The moment when I found out I’d won I was shocked and speechless, I couldn’t believe it — it feels like a crazy dream,” Andriano said. “The first thing I thought about when I started my design was how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is and that is where my inspiration came from. Then, of course I wanted to represent Miami and Miami’s race so all of that was the inspiration.

“Since I started studying my degree in graphic design I wanted to design something for a car, like a livery, a suit or a helmet, and even before that I knew that one day I wanted to work in Formula 1 so getting this opportunity from Oracle Red Bull Racing is something huge. This is going to be my first ever race, the car is going to have my design and I’m going to be in the garage. It’s going to be an amazing week.”

Red Bull will also run the competition for the other two American races in Austin and Las Vegas later this year.