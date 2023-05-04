NASCAR podcast: Bobby Labonte on racing, TV announcing and more

Bobby Labonte enjoyed his time in the Fox Sports booth calling the race at Martinsville Speedway alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. But the work left him tired, and Labonte joked he needed a Coke afterward. Because he no longer drives NASCAR stock cars, talking about them in the booth or on Race Hub is the next best thing. Plus, Labonte is still racing with the Modified Tour and SRX.

This week on The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Labonte (pictured middle, above) discusses this version of himself, why it’s hard for drivers to quit racing, and his take on drivers staying involved in the sport after they are no longer active.