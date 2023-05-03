Porsche Motorsport North America grows its Junior Program, names 2023 drivers

Building on the success of its Porsche Junior Program North America in 2022, Porsche Motorsport North America has announced a 14-driver lineup for 2023. These drivers will compete across the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America, Porsche Sprint Challenge North America (992 class) and the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America (GT4 class) series. The Porsche Junior Program North America is an intricate part of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid on the continent, a level-by-level process of driver development from karting to the highest levels of endurance sports car racing.

All Porsche Junior Drivers will be invited to attend the official Porsche Junior Workshop to be conducted at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta from July 20-21. The workshop provides an opportunity for the junior drivers across all three categories to receive a range of education, training and support to take the next step in their career. Additionally, all Porsche Junior Program North America drivers will have the right to use the official designation, including the use of the official program logo, in promoting themselves.

In both Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge, the junior champion from each Sprint Challenge program will receive free entry in the 2024 season. The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup Junior Champion will be awarded a nomination to attend the Porsche Global Junior Shootout at the end of the year where they will compete against the best junior drivers from around the world to be crowned the official Porsche Junior.

The Porsche Junior receives funding to compete in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in the 2024 season. If a driver is unsuccessful in the Global Shootout, they still have the opportunity to compete in GT3 racing in North America as part of the Porsche Selected Driver program. The current Porsche Selected drivers, Trenton Estep and Kay van Berlo, are competing in Porsche machinery in a variety of North American sports car championships.

“A strong development program is key to the overall health of our sport and to the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid,” said Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “Since my arrival, we have put a great deal of attention on creating a pathway for drivers to move up to through the ranks with an emphasis on talent. This isn’t always easily done because the sport is so cost-sensitive. However, we believe, working with our partners, our teams, with IMSA and with USAC, we are building a system in North America that can see talent rise to the top. These additions are a substantial step in that direction.”

Drivers in the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama 992 class — which exclusively uses the type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car — will have the opportunity to compete for a full-season, paid entry to the 2024 Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America. After two rounds held at Sebring International Raceway, Canadian Zachary Vanier is the 992 class points leader. Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama. Cayman class.

Among participants in the all-Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport category of the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, the winning Junior driver of each round will receive a free set of Yokohama tires and a free entry into the next round of the championship. The overall champion will receive a free season-long entry into the next level, the 992 class, for the following season. Paul Bocuse enters rounds three and four as the points leader of the Cayman Pro/Am class.

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America returns to action this weekend in support of Formula 1 in Miami.

Porsche Junior Program North America Drivers

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America:

Elias De La Torre IV, JDX Racing

Riley Dickinson, Kellymoss

Jimmy Llibre, MDK Motorsports

Will Martin, JDX Racing

Thomas Nepveu, McElrea Racing

Thomas Sargent, McElrea Racing

Sean Varwig, Kellymoss

Travis Wiley, Topp Racing

Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama:

Cayman Class

Paul Bocuse, Zotz Racing

Chloe Chambers, TPC Racing

Nick Maloy, Tatum Racing

Riley Pegram, MDK Motorsports

992 Class

Aidan Kenny, ACI Motorsports

Zach Vanier, MDK Motorsports