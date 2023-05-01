The six times Ayrton Senna graced the cover of RACER magazine

On this day 29 years ago, Ayrton Senna succumbed to injuries sustained during the San Marino Grand Prix.
In his memory, here’s a look at all of the times this racing legend appeared on the cover of RACER magazine.
On this day 29 years ago, Ayrton Senna succumbed to injuries sustained during the San Marino Grand Prix.
In his memory, here’s a look at all of the times this racing legend appeared on the cover of RACER magazine.
A.J. Foyt Racing will carry primary sponsorship from longtime partner ABC Supply for the Indianapolis 500 and continue the tradition of (…)
He was eighth. He was 27th. He was fourth. And he was ninth. Felix Rosenqvist covered a ton of ground on Sunday at the Barber Motorsports (…)
Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin can take great encouragement from the fact he nearly finished on the podium in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (…)
Toto Wolff says the current era of Formula 1 cars have proven themselves to be poor to drive with the focus on which teams can (…)
John Force Racing swept the nitro classes on Sunday at zMAX Dragway, as Austin Prock and Robert Hight rolled to wins in Top Fuel and Funny (…)
If you’re a fan of race strategy, the Children’s of Alabama Indy GP was a thrilling affair as a battle between two- and three-stoppers (…)
Four unique classes were on display at the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship race at Sonoma Raceway, with three (…)
Christian Rasmussen completed his tour de force of Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, winning the Indy NXT Grand Prix of Alabama from the (…)
Comments