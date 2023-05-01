The six times Ayrton Senna graced the cover of RACER magazine

By May 1, 2023 11:04 AM

By

On this day 29 years ago, Ayrton Senna succumbed to injuries sustained during the San Marino Grand Prix.

In his memory, here’s a look at all of the times this racing legend appeared on the cover of RACER magazine.

