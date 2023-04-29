IndyCar Barber Saturday recap with Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and RACER’s Marshall Pruett talk through IndyCar qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park where the Kiwi secured fifth in his No. 9 Honda.
IndyCar 30m ago
Barber bites back at IndyCar stalwarts in qualifying
Kyle Kirkwood, the polesitter from the most recent race, spun on new tires, damaged his car, and fell to 12th in the Firestone Fast 12 (…)
NHRA 2hr ago
Force, Tasca, Hartford, Herrera qualify on top in Charlotte 4-Wide Nationals
Brittany Force made the quickest run in zMAX Dragway history on Saturday, as the defending Top Fuel world champion rocketed to the No. (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Ryan Truex cruises to maiden Xfinity victory at Dover
Of all the places for Ryan Truex to absolutely turn in a career day, the 31-year-old led a dominating 124 of the 200 laps at his hometown (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Grosjean keeps Andretti team rolling with Barber IndyCar pole
Romain Grosjean has a 50-percent pole record so far this year after securing P1 to open the season at St. Petersburg and P1 at Barber (…)
Indy NXT 3hr ago
Rasmussen wins Barber Indy NXT pole with track-record lap
Christian Rasmussen won the pole for the Indy NXT Grand Prix of Alabama on Saturday, leading a train of 13 drivers quicker than the (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Andrews says no changes to Hendrick policy after spate of extra-curricular injuries
For the sixth time in the opening 11 weeks of the season, Hendrick Motorsports entered the racetrack without one of their full-time Cup (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Dover qualifying rained out; Busch to lead field to green Sunday
Kyle Busch will start Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover where he finished last weekend’s GEICO 500 at Talladega — first. Rain forced the (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Verstappen unsold on sprints - 'Just scrap the whole thing'
Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to scrap sprint weekends and focus instead on finding ways to close the field after the first Saturday of (…)
