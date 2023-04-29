IndyCar Barber Saturday recap with Scott Dixon

IndyCar Barber Saturday recap with Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and RACER’s Marshall Pruett talk through IndyCar qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park where the Kiwi secured fifth in his No. 9 Honda.

