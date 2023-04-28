45th HSR Mitty celebrates NASCAR 75 at Road Atlanta this weekend

A high-speed roll call of top Historic Sportscar Racing competitors and some of the most famous names in stock car racing history come together this weekend for the 45th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which celebrates NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1948, NASCAR marks its 75th season in 2023, and the HSR Mitty is just one part of the year-long NASCAR 75 celebration. Historic stock cars have been a major part the last few years of the HSR events at Michelin Raceway, but this weekend’s 75th NASCAR anniversary celebration raises the bar. The event has attracted an unprecedented HSR entry of nearly 60 historic and vintage stock cars that will both compete and make exhibition laps on the 2.54-mile road course north of Atlanta.

The Saturday and Sunday NASCAR 75 feature races also serve as the second annual Gene Felton Memorial Challenge, which honors the late road racing star and 2019 HSR Mitty Grand Marshal Gene Felton.

In addition to receiving a special race winner’s trophy, a plaque bearing the winning driver’s name is also placed on the hand-made Lanier Technical College Gene Felton Trophy. The one-of-a-kind award features actual pieces of Road Atlanta asphalt, decorative clear vials of the Georgia red clay that surrounds the circuit and a silver cup replicating one of Felton’s many racing trophies. The perpetual trophy commemorates Felton’s long association with nearby Lanier Technical College, where he helped interns in the Motorsports Vehicle Training program get hands-on racing experience.

