Bowman sidelined for three-four weeks with fractured vertebra

Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra on Tuesday night in a sprint car race and is expected to miss three to four weeks of NASCAR competition.

Bowman was injured at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. He was treated locally for a compression fracture and evaluated Wednesday morning in Charlotte. Josh Berry will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet in Bowman’s absence.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits, and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game.

“We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake [Harris, crew chief] and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Bowman leads the Cup Series with a 10.3 average finish. Through the first 10 races, Bowman sat ninth in the championship points standings.

Hendrick Motorsports will request a playoff waiver for Bowman.

“Last night I was involved in an on-track incident while racing and fractured a vertebra,” said Bowman. “First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling OK. My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

“I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”