Photos: Historic F1 Challenge at Long Beach

20 entries packed HMSA’s Historic F1 Challenge paddock inside the convention center at last weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as the diverse group of Formula 1 cars from the 1970s and ’80s provided quite the spectacle for the over 190,000 (estimated) fans that attended the 3-day event.

The always important and appreciated historical component of the weekend was once again enthusiastically embraced amongst current pro drivers, fans, and officials alike.

Check out the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com, and look for more coverage in the next issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine mailing next week.