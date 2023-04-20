Jeffrey Earnhardt looks to build on last year's Talladega moment

Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time since grabbing headlines in the same race a year ago with a career day.

Earnhardt will again be sponsored by ForeverLawn but now driving for Alpha Prime Racing. The fourth-generation driver is competing full-time for the organization this year.

A year ago, Earnhardt put a black No. 3 ForeverLawn Chevrolet on the pole at Talladega while driving for Richard Childress Racing and working with crew chief Larry McReynolds. Earnhardt is the grandson of Dale Earnhardt, who made the No. 3 car famous while driving for Childress and working with McReynolds.

Earnhardt turned his pole-winning run into a second-place finish. He led 10 laps.

“I’m so excited to be back at Talladega,” said Earnhardt. “Last year’s opportunity in the No. 3 car was incredible, and we’re hoping to finish one spot better in our SouthPoint Bank x ForeverLawn Black and Green Grass Machine. They say ’Dega is Earnhardt Country, so we’re going to give them something to cheer for.”

Earnhardt enters Talladega (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FS1) searching for his first top-10 finish with the No. 44 team. Through eight races, Earnhardt has finished a best 18th at Richmond Raceway and sits 27th in the standings.

“We are thrilled to be back in Earnhardt Country for a great race like Talladega,” said Dale Karmie, ForeverLawn co-founder. “Jeffrey winning the pole and finishing P2 last year gathered an amazing response, and we hope to replicate those results with the Alpha Prime Racing Team and our No. 44 Camaro.

“We are also happy to have our partners along for the ride as the Black and Green Grass Machine hits the track.”