McLaren reveals Kanaan’s Indy 500 livery

Ahead of this week’s Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in conjunction with the team’s “Triple Crown” livery series for the 107th Indianapolis 500, Arrow McLaren has revealed the livery for its fourth entry in this year’s race — the No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for driver Tony Kanaan.

The scheme features a papaya star surrounding the seat and three black stars along the left rear wing. These elements are a nod to McLaren Racing’s Triple Crown achievement of winning the three most prestigious races in motorsport: the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The livery series forms a part of McLaren’s 60th birthday celebrations through 2023, honoring iconic moments throughout its history and the legacy built by team founder Bruce McLaren.

Kanaan, winner of the 2013 Indy 500, announced in February that this year’s race will be his last in IndyCar, is set to make his 22nd career start at the Indy 500 with the support of SmartStop as his primary partner and long-time partner 7-Eleven.

“I’ve been eager to see this livery, and it does not disappoint. It’s one of the best-looking cars I’ve ever been in and representing the history of the Triple Crown makes it even more special,” Kanaan said. “I’m so grateful to have SmartStop and my long-time partners 7-Eleven and NTT DATA along for this ride, and I’m excited to finally take this car out on the track starting tomorrow at the Open Test.”

H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of, SmartStop, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of Arrow McLaren’s Triple Crown celebration and to sponsor the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500 with racing legend Tony Kanaan behind the wheel.

“SmartStop Self Storage is committed to supporting excellence, and Tony and the Arrow McLaren team exemplify the drive and determination needed to succeed at the highest level. We can’t wait to see what they will accomplish together on the track, and we are honored to be a part of this historic event.”

The No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will be on track for the first time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Open Test on Thursday and Friday.