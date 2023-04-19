FCP Euro and LIQUI MOLY expand partnerships with Lime Rock Park for IMSA Northeast Grand Prix

After hosting the largest crowd in recent Lime Rock Park history last season, the IMSA Northeast Grand Prix will get even bigger in 2023, adding a new presenting sponsor, an expanded program for the title sponsor, as well as two additional races to the annual event.

FCP Euro and LIQUI MOLY have both expanded their partnerships with Lime Rock Park as the powerhouse pair signed a multi-year entitlement for the newly named FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix presented by LIQUI MOLY, set for July 21-22.

FCP Euro and LIQUI MOLY will have a significant branding presence for the event, as well as prominent product visibility on the Lime Rock Park Fan Midway.

The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix presented by LIQUI MOLY will also bolster more on-track action with IMSA doubling the number of races for the two-day event.

The weekend will feature the debut of the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, which will see LMP3 prototypes and GSX (GT4) sports cars in two 45-minute sprint races. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will stage a 2-hour, 40-minute endurance race with pit stops and driver changes. While the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will complete the weekend with a 100-minute endurance race.

“FCP Euro and LIQUI MOLY have been important partners with Lime Rock Park over the past two years, activating their incredible brands in conjunction with The Park’s record attendance and participation through 2022,” said Lime Rock Park CEO and President Dicky Riegel. “We are thrilled to now announce the expansion of those relationships through their multi-year entitlement of the ‘FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix presented by LIQUI MOLY .’ This premiere IMSA event in the Northeast presents the finest sports car racing and the very best drivers in the world.”

Established in 1986 as a family-owned brick-and-mortar auto parts store based in Connecticut, FCP Euro (www.fcpeuro.com) is a B2C online retailer of OE, OEM, aftermarket, and genuine parts for European cars, specializing in BMW, Volvo, Audi, VW, Mercedes, and Porsche. Launched online in 2001, FCP Euro expanded under the leadership of CEO Scott Drozd and President Nick Bauer, developing a website listing a hand-curated catalog of European car parts, kitted projects and do-it-yourself instructions for customers. With a Lifetime Replacement Guarantee on all parts, hassle-free returns, and free shipping on orders over $49, FCP Euro has continuously challenged the boundaries and advanced the standards of quality, service, and technology in the automotive industry.

Lime Rock Park and FCP Euro entered a 10-year strategic partnership in 2021. The newly redesigned and refreshed FCP Euro Proving Grounds at Lime Rock Park has hosted hundreds of drivers on the autocross course since the partnership culminated.

“The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix presented by LIQUI MOLY celebrates automotive enthusiasm and people who love their vehicles,” said Kyle Bento, FCP Euro AVP of Marketing. “As a Connecticut-based, online European car parts retailer, participating in that celebration alongside the community we serve daily is a true highlight of our year.”

In 2022, LIQUI MOLY sponsored the LIQUI MOLY Autocross Series and the LIQUI MOLY Autocross Invitational at Lime Rock Park which hosted more than 300 drivers of all skill levels on the FCP Euro Proving Grounds throughout the season.

LIQUI MOLY offers a uniquely wide range of automotive chemicals. Their oils cover almost all specifications for passenger cars and are officially approved by car manufacturers. The additives help to increase power output, reduce engine temperature and protect the hard parts from wear and tear. LIQUI MOLY produces its oils and additives exclusively in Germany to ensure consistent top quality. Many racing teams all over the globe trust LIQUI MOLY.

“Lime Rock Park is an iconic and historic race track that is widely recognized as one of the best in North America,” said Sebastian Zelger, LIQUI MOLY CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at FCP Euro and Lime Rock Park once again and continue to provide our premium quality products to its customers and teams. Our products are designed to deliver the ultimate performance and protection for high-performance engines, and we are confident that they will be a valuable addition to Lime Rock Park’s offerings.”

For more information and tickets to the event, visit: Northeast Grand Prix – Lime Rock Park.