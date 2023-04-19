Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick reveal Indy 500 entry livery

Many awards are handed out at the Indianapolis 500, ranging from the pit stop competition to ​Rookie of the ​Y​ear. And if the Indianapolis Motor Speedway decides to add one for the “Indy car carrying more sponsor logos than any other,” the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports Chevy driven by Stefan Wilson is an early favorite to take home the ​​prize.

According to the team, “CareKeepers has been elevated to primary partner, while Sierra Pacific Windows returns for a third consecutive year as the co-primary partner. The two companies will be joined by a group of 18 illustrious companies supporting the effort.”

With two of the previously-named firms positioned as the primaries, the latest revelation from DRR and Cusick adds six more partners — all new — to the Briton’s entry in ProviderScience, High Alpha, Rite-Way Thermal, Menlo Ventures, Westin Homes and Westlake Yoga.

The impressive sponsor roll is completed with and additional 13 names​​ in LOHLA SPORT, Fizzy Beez, Liberty Group, Kitchen Mart, the Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus, CarBlip, 181 FremontResidences, a Jay Paul Company, Romak Iron Works, Agromin, Mosaic Animal CareGroup, The Thermal Club and Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes.

Altogether, the No. 24 Chevy will be adorned with 20 sponsors.

“When we founded Cusick Motorsports in 2021, we set out to make the racing industry more accessible,” Don Cusick said. “Whether you want to create incredible experiences, build meaningful relationships or create compelling marketing campaigns, we wanted to make it more accessible. When I look at our beautiful race car and the 20 fantastic companies we have with us, I couldn’t be more excited about the Indy 500, and the future.”