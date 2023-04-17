Aston Martin "much more exposed" after progress - Krack

Aston Martin’s progress this season leaves the team “much more exposed” when it comes to having to deliver on its potential, according to team principal Mike Krack.

Red Bull has a comfortable advantage over the rest of the field this season but Aston Martin has gone from seventh in the constructors’ championship last year to sit second after three podiums in the opening three races. Krack says much of his job is unchanged from the past but admits there is added pressure with racing the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari regularly.

“It’s surprising, it’s not that different, because we have a very dedicated team that is always trying to achieve the maximum wherever they are,” Krack said. “So the approach is not that much different, but what you have is you are obviously much more exposed.

“I think if we make mistakes on pit stops or strategy, it is maybe spotted more than it potentially has been before. But apart from that the job itself is not very different. It’s easier to speak about three podiums than what we spoke about twelve months ago, that was very difficult!”

Krack likens the battle for second place as similar to the midfield in the past given how closely-matched the teams are, pointing out that external factors can impact which team is the nearest challenger to Red Bull at each race.

“I think everything is very, very close … You have this midfield where everything is basically one, two or three tenths (of a second) and I think it’s the same here with Ferrari and Mercedes. Depending on the circuit, depending on its layout, one has the upper hand maybe over someone else. What is clear is Red Bull is fastest.

“Three circuits with three different characteristics, and to be competitive in all three we are obviously confident that we can be on other circuits as well. But the range of circuits is very different, now you have Baku with a huge straight and then you have Monaco with no straight, so all these kinds of things will always shift the field a bit left and right.

“That’s why I am always saying we must be careful not to draw too many conclusions from one race event. And then also where you saw the strategy (in Australia) and how it played out and everyone has to manage you don’t get a representation of the pace. That’s why I’m always careful not to be too firm in the conclusions.”