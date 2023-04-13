Isotta Fraschini Hypercar completes Vallelunga shakedown

Forthcoming FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar entrant Isotta Fraschini has completed a promising two-day shakedown test at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy with its brand-new Tipo 6 LMH Competizione.

The Italian brand, which is targeting a debut later this season, completed plenty of mileage over the two days, with Michelotto Engineering test driver Maurizio Mediani at the wheel.

Present for the test, in addition to staff from Isotta, was Gary Holland, the team principal of FIA WEC LMP2 team Vector Sport, and driver Ryan Cullen. The British team has been recruited by Isotta to run the Hypercar program.

On the first day of running the team focused on short runs of one to three, then five, then as many as eight consecutive laps, bringing the car in at various points for checks and to compare data with the wind tunnel figures accrued before the trip to the circuit. Initially, the car ran only under ICE power with its HWA-built turbo V6, before the team began using the hybrid system in the afternoon.

The second day saw further progress made by the team, with no major issues being encountered with the car. Isotta spent the track time focusing on calibrating the hybrid system, which activates when the Tipo 6 LMH reaches 120kph.

“I’m satisfied with the work we have done together, which has now been going on for more than a year,” Mediani said after the test.

“Inside, the car is exactly how I wanted it. I’m glad the car worked so well. We took an evolutionary step by solving all the problems arisen, including those related to communication between the hybrid and the engine.

“Even the regenerative braking is good. But, even without using performance tires, the car handled well at high speeds and has very good balance. I am very satisfied.”

While the team has been targeting the FIA WEC round at Monza following Le Mans for the car’s race debut, RACER understands that the team has been informed by the series that the pit allocation is already at capacity for that race. This would means the team’s first opportunity to race will likely be at the 6 Hours of Fuji in September.