NASCAR tweaks rulebook in response to recent appeals

NASCAR has made multiple updates to its rulebook after a string of penalties and appeals from NASCAR Cup Series teams.

Among the most significant is under sections 11.10.1 and 11.10.2 Finding of Fact/Penalty Review.

Under section 11.20.1, the updated language reads, “If a Penalty is modified, it may be increased or decreased within the minimum and maximum Penalty ranges prescribed for the violation level as outlined in Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties.”

Further in the section, it now reads, “The Final Appeals Office may not completely remove any element of the originally assessed Penalty provided in the Penalty Notice as outlined in Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties; modifications to a Penalty are limited to the minimum and maximum ranges as listed in the Rule Book. By way of example, if NASCAR assessed a Penalty that consisted of Points reductions, monetary fines, and suspension, all three elements of the originally assessed Penalty must remain, but the amount of each element could be adjusted within the minimum and maximum Penalty ranges.”

All four Hendrick Motorsport teams were penalized last month by NASCAR for modified hood louvers at Phoenix Raceway. However, the organization had its 100-point penalty rescinded last week by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

Kaulig Racing was penalized for the same infraction with the No. 31 car. Earlier this week, Kaulig Racing had its points penalty reduced from 100 to 75 points by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

The updated language of 11.10.2 now reads, “the appeals panel may not completely remove any element of the original assessed Penalty provided in the Penalty Notice as defined in Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties; modifications to a Penalty are limited to the minimum and maximum ranges, as listed in the Rule Book. By way of example, if NASCAR assessed a Penalty that consisted of Points reductions, monetary fines, and suspensions, all three elements of the originally assessed Penalty must remain, but the amount of each element could be adjusted within the minimum and maximum Penalty ranges.”

Section 11.29 of the rule book was also updated. Under this section, it gives NASCAR the right to publish the decision of the appeals panel. Doing so is standard procedure.

However, what has been added to language about publishing the decision is that NASCAR can also publish “the Appeals Panel/FAO justification for modifying or rescinding a Penalty.”