Goodwood Members’ Meeting to celebrate 75 years of Porsche

Goodwood Motor Circuit recently announced that its 80th Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport, April 15-16, will host a spectacular on-track demonstration celebrating 75 years of Porsche.

Taking to the historic British circuit, which also celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, will be a collection of racing Porsche 911s from 1973 to 1998. In the spotlight will be two of Porsche’s most significant racing models: the 1973 Targa Florio-winning Carrera RSR, driven by 24 Hours of Le Mans record-holder Tom Kristensen, and the 1998 Le Mans-winning GT1-98.

Also featured in the celebration will be Norbert Singer’s ultimate aerodyne Porsche 935 “Moby Dick,” as well as the 1975 and 1978 Daytona-winning chassis. In all, the demonstration will showcase over 20 iconic racing 911s.

