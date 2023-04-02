Skip Barber Formula Race Series kicks off at Road Atlanta April 4-5

The 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season kicks off this week at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The 2.54-mile road course has hosted many Skip Barber races, but this will be the first with the new Skip Barber Formula car. The first round of the expanded eight-round, 16-race season will see a variety of drivers, from first-time racers to veterans of the series.

Top drivers across all motorsports across the world have started their racing journey through the Race Series. Sergio Perez, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay, A.J. Allmendinger, and Juan Pablo Montoya are just some of the names of previous Skip Barber Race Series drivers. With equalized race cars and a focus on driver development, the Skip Barber Formula Race Series is the perfect platform for aspiring racers to jumpstart their racing dreams.

The drivers returning for the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series include last year’s runner-up Jeshua Alianell as well as final round standouts Jaxon Bell and Spencer Schmidt. In the Masters class, last year’s champion Bob Perlmutter and third-place finisher Edgar White return for the entire season. Newcomers to the Skip Barber Race Series include Andretti Autosport development driver Sebastian Wheldon, karting champion Caleb Grafrarar, Lincoln Day, Kinsley Cronin-West, Barrett Wolfe, Thomas Tarlton, Rob Tarlton, Alan Orzynski, and more join the list of rookies in the series.

Catch all the action from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta! Make sure you follow Skip Barber Racing School on Facebook and Instagram for race weekend updates of the Skip Barber Formula Race Series! Live timing is available on the Skip Barber website.