Jaxon Bell set to run full 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season

Skip Barber Racing School is proud to announce that Jaxon Bell will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. With his limited, but impressive racing experience, Bell is looking to be a championship contender this season.

The 19-year-old California native has only completed one full race weekend to date at the 2022 season finale at Circuit of The Americas but showed impressive results finishing on the podium with last year’s champion Elvis Rankin and championship contender Jeshua Alianell in both races. Jaxon is the son of former IndyCar driver, and current NBC broadcast analyst, and Skip Barber brand ambassador Townsend Bell.

“I chose Skip Barber as the starting point for my racing journey because they have the best reputation for success in the industry,” Bell said. “The goal for this season is to win the Skip Barber Race Series Championship and climb the USF Pro Championships ladder to one day compete in IndyCar and win the Indianapolis 500.”

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series is set to take the green flag across eight legendary racing venues across the United States. Bell is excited to make his debut laps at all the tracks in the series calendar, but mostly looking forward to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“I’m looking forward to WeatherTech Laguna Seca the most because of the elevation change and the new track surface,” Bell said. “The new track surface will generate a lot of grip and make for some exciting racing.”

Join Jaxon in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series! Experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues including VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of The Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

