Extreme E to race at former coal mine in Scotland

Extreme E has confirmed that its next round will take place at the former Glenmuckloch opencast coal mine in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The May 13-14 event marks a return to the UK for the series, which concluded its first season on the Jurassic Coast of Dorset in England in 2021. It will also be a homecoming for Extreme E’s logistics hub and focal point, the RMS St. Helena, which was built in Aberdeen in 1989.

This will be the second time a mine has played host to the series, with an active copper mine in Chile hosting the penultimate round of last season. The choice of location this time around will highlight the site’s transition from a coal mining facility to a greener, Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and windfarm.

“Extreme E is a unique sport for purpose racing series. We are thrilled to be headed to Scotland in May for the Hydro X Prix, and we could not have found a more perfect racing site than the former Glenmuckloch coal mine,” said series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

“Extreme E uses its racing platform to tell inspirational stories of global locations on the forefront of climate issues. In Scotland, our race site will play homage to the much needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come.

“Not only will this site provide one of the most dramatic and extreme race courses we have seen in our global journey, it will tell a poignant story about transition and the changing of courses that the energy industry and communities must all take if we are to succeed in the fight against climate change.”

Andretti Altawkilat driver Catie Munnings, the sole British driver in the field, is looking forward to being one of the few Extreme E drivers that get to enjoy a home event.

“There’s always something unique about every Extreme E course but racing in a location like this which is close to home will be something special for me and the team,” she said. “I’ve heard the track will be a combination of both fast sections on grass as well as drops into a quarry which will be really interesting to see.”