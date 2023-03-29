NASCAR podcast: Connor Mosack on Xfinity chance

Connor Mosack is a name you’re going to hear quite often this season as he runs the majority of the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule between the Toyotas of Sam Hunt Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. Mosack is 24 years old and although he’s from Charlotte, N.C., admits that racing was never something he consider a realistic career. But after a driving experience day, Mosack was told he had a future if he went for it. Mosack has since graduated through the CARS Tour, late models and Trans AM TA2. He shares his story with The Racing Writer’s Podcast.