Dyson wins first TA pole of 2023, will start 1-2 with teammate Brabham

Chris Dyson captured the Motul Pole Position for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at the Mission Foods Atlanta SpeedTour with his No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang with a staggering time of 1m17.932s at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Dyson was followed by teammate Matt Brabham in the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang, securing CD Racing the front row on tomorrow’s starting grid. This is Dyson’s first pole of the 2023 season, and comes after he secured his first win of the year in Trans Am’s last outing at NOLA Motorsports Park.

“It’s been a really good weekend for the team so far,” said Dyson after his blazing lap. “Both GYM WEED cars are running fast. It’s Matthew’s first time here, but he’s immediately up to speed, as always. For me, it’s an absolutely fantastic day here. The car was brilliant. It’s rare that you get a car that’s so on the money, and when you do, you savor it. I’m really excited to start from pole tomorrow and I hope we can have a great race. I expect that we’ll be real competitive.”

TA Qualifying Top Five:

1. Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (1:17.932)

2. Matt Brabham, No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (1:18.895)

3. Boris Said, No. 79 ECC/Anchor Bolt & Screw Dodge Challenger (1:19.513)

4. David Pintaric, No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang (1:19.790)

5. Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang (1:19.808)

XGT Qualifying:

1. Tyler Hoffman, No. 42 BridgeHaul/Bennett Mercedes AMG GT3 (1:23.298)

2. Danny Lowry, No. 43 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT3 (1:24.370)

3. Nathan Byrd, No. 88 Sonesta/Tilson/Hopegives Porsche 911.1 GT3 Cup (1:25.111)

4. Chris Evans, No. 92 Central Welding Supply Ford Mustang (1:26.905)

SGT Qualifying:

1. Lee Saunders, No. 44 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (1:28.032)

2. Ricky Sanders, No. 18 BridgeHaul/Bennett/Pitboxes.com Porsche 991.1 (1:28.035)

3. Milton Grant, No. 55 Springhill Suites/Sentry Self Storage Porsche 991.1 (1:29.378)

4. Carey Grant, No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche 991.1(1:29.942)

5. Brion Gluck, No. 47 Gallant Few/Gibbons Factory Five GTM (1:40.597)

GT Qualifying:

1. Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang (1:31.260)

2. Michael Attaway, No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8 (1:38.043)

TAH Qualifying:

1. Wally Dallenbach, No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang (1:23.301)

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Saturday, March 25 at 12:50pm ET and will be streamed live here. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET.