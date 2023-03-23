SAFEisFAST video: Is sports car racing your best path to a pro career?

Every young racer dreams of becoming an F1 or IndyCar driver, but unfortunately there are very few seats available — and few make it.

The fact is, today sports car racing offers far more opportunities to land a paid ride and build a career.

In the latest video from SAFEisFAST.com, the online resource for young racers, IMSA President John Doonan and an elite group of the world’s top professional sports car drivers give you the inside scoop on how to get on the fast track to becoming a pro.

Sports car racing is enjoying a huge renaissance, and there have never been more opportunities for young drivers.