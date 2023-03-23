RM Sotheby's offering ex-Schumacher Ferrari F1-2000 in latest Sotheby's Sealed auction

The latest Sotheby’s Sealed offering is a race-winning Ferrari F1-2000, piloted to victory at the 2000 Brazilian Grand Prix by Michael Schumacher during his first championship-winning season at Ferrari. With that win, chassis number 198 played a significant role in securing Schumacher’s first championship.

With this car, Schumacher also secured pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, and a fifth overall finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

See more photos of the car and details of the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.

