NHRA podcast: Josh Hart

Josh Hart came out in his NHRA Top Fuel debut in 2021 and took home the Wally. Now a third-year driver and in his second full year of competition, Hart hopes that people are taking notice that his team is not messing around. Hart, who is a drag racer but channels Harry Hogge from ‘Days of Thunder,’ joins The Racing Writer’s podcast to share his background and how he went from the streets of Indianapolis to drag racing, fitting into the NHRA landscape, not caring that he’s a boring interview, his expectations for 2023 and much more.