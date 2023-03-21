Xfinity driver Williams suspended for Atlanta infraction

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has been suspended for one race in response to misconduct during last weekend’s event at Atlanta.

Williams was involved in an accident on lap 27 and placed under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy. When more debris fell from his No.92 Chevrolet, bringing out another caution, he was instructed to return to the garage. Instead, Williams parked the car on the start-finish line and walked back to the garage.

NASCAR determined that Williams violated Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.B & D; 8.7.6: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct & In-race Violations (disobeying a NASCAR request).

My statement following the announcement from @NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/aCJrg8EY4B — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) March 21, 2023

Alex Labbe will drive the No.92 at COTA while Williams is sidelined.

Meanwhile, NASCAR has suspended members from the No.33 Truck Series entry – crew chief Gregory Rayl and crew members Matthew Crossman and Travis Armstrong – for the loss of added ballast from their vehicle at Atlanta.

Elsewhere, crew member Deandre Smith has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy, whole owner/driver Cory Roper has been reinstated following a suspension for a similar violation.