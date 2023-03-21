Racing on TV, March 24-26

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, March 24

COTA
qualifying		 6:30-8:00pm

COTA
practice		 8:00-9:00pm

COTA
qualifying		 9:00-10:30pm

Phoenix
qualifying 1		 10:30-
11:30pm

Saturday, March 25

Sebring 11:00am-
1:00pm (D)

COTA
qualifying		 11:30am-
12:30pm

COTA 12:30-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race

Road
Atlanta TA		 12:50-2:05pm

COTA 4:00-5:00pm
pre-race
5:00-7:30pm
race

Seattle 10:00pm

Sunday, March 26

Phoenix
qualifying 2		 12:00-2:00pm

Road
Atlanta TA2		 12:15-1:30pm

Portugal 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

COTA 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Phoenix
finals		 7:00-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

