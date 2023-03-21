IndyCar contingent checks out potential Argentina race venue

Months after the Juncos Hollinger Racing NTT IndyCar Series team held demonstration runs in Argentina with Agustin Canapino, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles and VP Michael Montri paid a visit to the Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo circuit to tour the property and evaluate the possibility of holding a future IndyCar race at the facility. Tony Cotman, whose NZ Consulting firm designs circuits and offers guidance to the series, was also among the delegates from IndyCar to make the trip.

Hosted by Ricardo Juncos and local government and track officials, the road course has held major international events in the past with MotoGP and the FIA World Touring Car Championship making stops at the Argentinian track in the last decade.

A large and enthusiastic crowd turned out during the offseason when JHR and Canapino put on their demonstration runs in a Chevy-powered Indy car, and as Juncos said soon after the event, a big reason for putting on the show was to attract the series’ interest in holding its first international round since the street race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, met its end after 2013.

“This has been a big, big dream to make happen for me in Argentina,” Juncos told RACER. “The fans, there are so many people who want to have IndyCar here and if this is something that we could make happen with the sponsors and everything we need for support, I believe it will be an amazing opportunity.”