Harvey cleared to return for Texas

Jack Harvey has been cleared to race his No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda at the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series race on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval.

The Briton, who was involved in a heavy crash at the season-opening race at St. Petersburg that wasn’t of his making, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being released soon after the event’s completion.

Suffering injuries to one of his arms, Harvey was not cleared to participate in a recent private test at Barber Motorsports Park, but with the April 1-2 TMS race on the horizon, the series’ medical staff assessed the RLL driver and gave him the green light to compete at Round 2.

“I have just been medically cleared to resume activities on track,” Harvey said. “It’s been an interesting couple of weeks since St. Pete itself, so that’s really great news heading into the weekend. That just means that we can really focus on getting ready for Texas and then the other races coming up after that, but I really appreciate everyone’s concern and support and yeah, looking forward to being on track again, as quick as we can and having a great weekend in Texas.”

In his second season with the team, Harvey hopes to participate in his first Texas race for RLL after crashing and suffering a concussion during practice for last year’s event.