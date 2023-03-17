Inside the SCCA: Buttonwillow Super Tour vs SoCal rain

In episode 93 of Inside the SCCA we do a deep dive (pun maybe intended) into the saga of the Buttonwillow Super Tour. Mother Nature clashed with the racing gods and the racing gods won. SCCA’s Kevin Coulter, Cal Club’s Mark Smith and I talk about the mega effort that went into reconfiguring the track to go racing after a section of the racing surface was turned into a lake.
