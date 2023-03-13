Vips to stand in for Harvey at Barber IndyCar test

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing NTT IndyCar Series driver Jack Harvey has not been cleared by the series’ medical staff to take part in today’s private test at Barber Motorsports Park.

The decision comes after the Briton was involved in a heavy crash on March 5 during the season-opening IndyCar race in St. Petersburg and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Harvey, in his second year with RLL, was released from the hospital later that day.

In his place, former Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been placed in Harvey’s No. 30 Honda for the Barber test. If he’s cleared, Harvey’s next race will take place on April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway, an event he missed last year after crashing and receiving a concussion.

According to RLL, “Harvey will be evaluated again prior to making his return to competition at the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2. Juri Vips, who tested with the team at Sebring International Raceway on Oct. 12, 2022, will participate in the test today in the No. 30 entry.”