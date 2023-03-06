6 Hours of Portimao entry list revealed

The entry list for the 6 Hours of Portimao, the first of the European races on the FIA WEC calendar in 2023, has been revealed today. The list features 37 cars and is almost identical to the entry list for the season opener at Sebring next week.

The only notable change is Antonio Felix da Costa joining JOTA’s two-car LMP2 effort in the No.48 HERTZ Team JOTA ORECA. The No. 48 is only set to compete in the opening two rounds of the season before the team makes its expected Le Mans Hypercar debut with Porsche at Spa and scales its LMP2 effort down to a single car.

Da Costa joining the team means he will be present at his home race. The Portuguese driver, who will race with JOTA in its Porsche 963, will share the No. 48 with Yifei Ye and David Beckmann, in the seat filled by Will Stevens at Sebring. This switch also ensures that all three of JOTA’s hypercar drivers (da Costa, Ye, and Stevens) will have raced in the WEC this season ahead of the 963’s debut.

“It’s a great honour to have a World Championship round here in Portugal,” explained 31-year-old da Costa. “For me, it’s awesome and we’ve won here before and we’ll be trying to win again in front my home crowd now as Hertz Team JOTA. I’m very excited and looking forward to a great race.”

Across the classes, 11 cars are entered in Hypercar, with 12 in LMP2 and 14 in GTE Am.

The FIA WEC 6 Hours of Portimao is set to take place on April 16th at the Algarve International Circuit

Full entry list