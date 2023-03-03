IndyCar setup sheet: St. Petersburg

What: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg / Race 1 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series

Where: Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

When: Sunday, March 5, noon ET (green flag 12.20pm ET)

It couldn’t be more wide open heading in to the opening race of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series. Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was last year’s winner on the streets of St. Petersburg, and he could be the one they’ll have to beat once again, but you can make a strong case for at least a dozen other drivers, too.

Start with McLaughlin’s Penske teammates, reigning series champ Will Power and two-time St. Pete winner Josef Newgarden, plus Andretti Autosport’s 2021 St. Pete dominator Colton Herta, then add in the likes of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou and Scott Dixon. But even then, you’re only getting started.

Staying out of trouble and out of the walls is essential over 100 laps and 180 grueling miles of St. Pete’s 1.8-mile, 14-turn layout. Part twisting city streets, part airport runway, it’s a track that’s always ready to bite — and rest assured, it will.

You can follow all the practice and qualifying action on Peacock, with NBC taking over for what should be a thrilling race. And to get even closer to the action, grab the best seat in the house with the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA’s 14 raceday onboard cameras.

TUNE IN

Friday, March 3 / 3:00pm – 4:15pm ET – Practice 1 – Peacock

Saturday, March 4 / 10:00am – 11:00am ET – Practice 2 – Peacock

Saturday, March 4 / 2:15pm – 3:30pm ET – Qualifying – Peacock

Sunday, March 5 / 9:00am – 9:30am ET – Warmup – Peacock

Sunday, March 5 / Noon – 2:30pm ET – RACE – NBC, Peacock

* All sessions and the race are also available as audio commentary on SiriusXM and INDYCAR Radio.

Ride along with the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA

Taking you inside the action, 14 drivers will be carrying in-car cameras. During the race, you can live-stream every one of them with the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. You choose who you ride along with, and you can switch drivers at any time. The App’s free to download for fans worldwide and you can find out more HERE. If you’re not already onboard, take your viewing experience to a whole new level HERE.

Bringing you the onboard action from St. Petersburg are…

Scott McLaughlin / No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

After taking his first career NTT IndyCar Series race win at St. Pete last year (BELOW), the Kiwi will be looking for a winning start to his 2023 campaign.

Will Power / No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

The defending series champ put in a measured drive to earn a podium here last year.

Josef Newgarden / No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

The two-time champ was the 2019 St. Pete winner and should be a factor again.

Pato O’Ward / No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

IndyCar’s “Mr. Excitement” was a St. Pete winner back in his Indy Lights days. Look out for him to be in the mix this weekend.

Alexander Rossi / No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

First race weekend with Arrow McLaren, but expect the 2016 Indy 500 winner and street racing standout to be a factor from the get-go.

Colton Herta / No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda

Herta put on a masterclass to win at St. Pete in 2021 (BELOW). Could this be another one of those weekends?

Romain Grosjean / No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda

After a tricky second IndyCar campaign last year, the Frenchman is reset, refreshed and ready to take it up a level.

Graham Rahal / No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Returning to the scene of his first IndyCar race win back in 2008, count on Rahal being a factor once again.

Felix Rosenqvist / No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

After a consistent 2022 campaign, the Swede is looking to get back into the win column.

Simon Pagenaud / No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

The Frenchman’s been on every step of the St. Pete podium except the top one. Can he put that right this time around?

Kyle Kirkwood / No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda

Making his first race start for Andretti after a rookie season with AJ Foyt Racing, Kirkwood could be the weekend’s surprise package.

Christian Lundgaard / No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

For the 2022 Rookie of the Year, a first race win seems only a matter of time. Could it be on the streets of St. Pete?

Callum Ilott / No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Ilott and Juncos Hollinger made rapid progress together in 2022. Can St. Pete be their breakout weekend?

Conor Daly / No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Fresh from racing in the Daytona 500, Daly will be looking to put an early marker down back in the “day job.”

The INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA is free to download and access, so don’t miss out – CLICK HERE to get started.