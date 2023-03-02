Enhanced INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA available now

The NTT IndyCar Series and title partner NTT DATA have joined forces to reimagine and redesign the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA, with the new-look app available now internationally for all Android and iOS devices.

Featuring multiple enhancements and new features, the INDYCAR App launches ahead of this weekend’s season-opening race on the streets of St. Petersburg and is free to download on any device.

“We wanted to continue to work with our innovative partner NTT DATA to make this an even more essential way for fans to follow the world’s most exciting racing series,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “Mobile continues to be one of the most popular ways to engage our new and existing fans, and we want to bring the action, excitement and personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series to them wherever they are, whenever they want.”

Among the highlights and features of the redesigned INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA are:

• Live timing and scoring leaderboard data in near-real time, with an enhanced 2D track map and driver-specific telemetry information.

• Single sign-on feature for fans to seamlessly enjoy the race across multiple Android and/or iOS devices, connect through social channels and access premium features.

• Exclusive livestream videos, along with highlight clips, race recaps and video features.

• Integration with IndyCar Fantasy Challenge driven by Firestone, the official fantasy racing game of IndyCar.

• New for 2023: Users can select multiple favorite drivers and teams, allowing fans to stay up to date on what matters most to them.

• A minimum of 11 in-car cameras during the NTT IndyCar Series season and up to 15 in-car cameras for select races.

• Detailed schedule with a list of races, locations, session times and broadcast channels for the entire season.

• Race-specific content, including IndyCar’s interactive spotter guide, pit assignments and the full weekend schedule.

• Custom push notifications for race start times, news updates, special announcements and more.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Penske Entertainment to bring new digital technologies to help expand and enhance the racing experience, especially on race day,” said NTT DATA Services CEO Bob Pryor. “That’s what the redesigned INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA accomplishes. We expect IndyCar’s passionate fan base will appreciate the new app to debut now, so they can have it on hand for the 2023 season opener.”

The IndyCar App can be downloaded through Apple’s App Store for iOS users and through Google Play for Android users. It’s free to download and access, so CLICK HERE to get started.

The app will automatically update for existing users who have automatic updates turned on for their devices.