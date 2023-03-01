Ganassi, PNC Bank continue Women in Motorsports internship

Chip Ganassi Racing and sponsor PNC Bank are continuing their Women In Motorsports internship program with the selection of three women who will work with the defending Indianapolis 500 winners starting in May.

“We’re extremely proud to continue making steps toward gender equality in our sport,” said Ganassi. “It is vital that we maintain a welcoming environment where every individual has an equal opportunity to make an impactful contribution toward reaching our goals. We’re honored to share this vision and advance this program together with PNC Bank.”

According to CGR, “The trio of female college students will receive fully funded internships that provide valuable exposure within the professional motorsports industry. They will receive hands-on experience and mentorship, operating alongside team leaders that have led the organization to 21 championships over its 33-year history. The two-month internship starts on May 29 and will see the interns travel with the team to select races during the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.”

From the applications they received, CGR and PNC selected Hailey Hein, Northern Arizona University, Mechanics; Nicole Goodman, Indiana University, IT; and Raegen Moody, Auburn University, Engineering, as the three interns.

“Each student has demonstrated their passion for motorsports and the pursuit of a career in STEM,” CGR added. “Hein is an off-road racer and automotive service technician, while Goodman works as a laboratory instructor and Moody serves as a race engineer on her school’s iRacing team.”

With the 2023 internships filled, the application process for 2024 has begun and remains open through September 1: https://chipganassiracing.com/wim.