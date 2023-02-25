Marks opens first full-time TA season with pole at Sebring

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at Sebring International Raceway. Justin Marks opened his first full-time Trans Am season with the Motul Pole Award, laying down a lap time of 1m58.972s in his No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro. Marks scored a pole in his last TA appearance at Watkins Glen International in 2022, going on to win the race.

“This is a brand-new car that we’re just starting to develop right now, so we’re doing a lot of hard work and kind of understanding what this new car needs out of this setup,” said Marks. “We made some really good progress. Unfortunately, we lost our first practice session this weekend, so we’re kind of playing from behind a bit, but we made all the right changes for qualifying and just put a lap together. It was good to reward the guys’ hard work with a pole.”

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Sunday, February 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET and will be streamed live here. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

PRACTICE RESULTS

QUALIFYING RESULTS