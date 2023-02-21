Seidl aiming for wins with Sauber

Andreas Seidl says his vision for Sauber is to be winning races in Formula 1 and he expects to see further progress from Alfa Romeo this season.

The former McLaren team principal joined Sauber as Group CEO over the winter, but is not taking on team principal duties at Alfa Romeo and will only be present at a select number of races. Instead he is overseeing the whole organization, and ahead of Audi’s arrival in 2026 Seidl says he is targeting a team that is capable of fighting for victories in the future.

“Every area of the Group is growing, and we want to continue that trajectory in the short, medium and long term,” Seidl said. “The team has shown its capabilities through continuous growth and sporting success over the years, both on-track and off-track.

“Our vision in Hinwil for the future is clear: we want to keep moving forward and ultimately become a team which is able to fight for podiums and race wins. We want to become a desirable team, where people want to be – employees, drivers and partners. We want to become a team which fans want to follow. My focus, together with the team, is to work out, implement and execute a clear plan of how we get there.”

2023 will be the final year that the Sauber team runs under the Alfa Romeo name, and Seidl says he’s confident it can build on last year’s sixth place in the constructors’ championship to end the partnership on a high.

“We have seen in 2022, at the start of a new regulations cycle, that this team can deliver a strong car and make progress up the grid. The key for us is to continue in this direction in the coming months and years.

“What I want to see is progress in every area of the team, be that at the factory or trackside. Having seen and recently experienced how the team has prepared for this coming season under the leadership of our technical director, Jan Monchaux, and operations director, Axel Kruse, I am very optimistic we will achieve this as a team.”

Beyond Alfa Romeo, Sauber will see Audi entering F1 in 2026 and Seidl – who used to work for the Volkswagen Group at Porsche – says the long-term certainty that provides is vital.

“It’s very significant because it provides everyone at Sauber with stability and a clear direction of travel. As a Group we know that we have a great future ahead of us, at the same time all our focus is on the here and now, on performing short term in the coming season with Alfa Romeo and on continuing our successful partnership with Ferrari for the next three years.”