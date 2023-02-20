Rosenqvist to carry onsemi backing for four events in 2023

Felix Rosenqvist heads into the first race of the NTT IndyCar Series season with more clarity on which colors his No. 6 Chevy will carry throughout the year. Led with its gray design for semiconductor manufacturer onsemi, the Swede will represent the brand — one of three primary sponsors for the season – at the street races at Long Beach and Detroit, the iconic road course at Road America, and at the final oval of the year at World Wide Technologies Raceway.

“Onsemi has been a great partner to me and the team so far, and we couldn’t be happier to have their support,” he said. “The No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet looks fantastic and I can’t wait to get this car on the track in Long Beach, Detroit, Road America and St. Louis.”

The race-winning 31-year-old moves to the No. 6 Chevy this season as part of Arrow McLaren’s expansion to three cars; Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who joined the team during the offseason, stepped into the No. 7 Chevy Rosenqvist occupied from 2021-2022.