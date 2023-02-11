VIDEO: 1990 IMSA GTP at Del Mar

Al Unser Jr. vs Martin Brundle vs Geoff Brabham vs Davy Jones vs Juan Manuel Fangio II. Those were just some of the stars battling at the wild IMSA GTP season finale on the streets surrounding the Del Mar horse racing fairgrounds. One of the great circuits of old put on an amazing show and gave IMSA fans an unexpected outcome to celebrate. Upscaled to HD specs (1920×1080).
Rallying 1hr ago
Tanak rises as the sun sets on WRC Rally Sweden’s Saturday blast
When the sun went down on Saturday at WRC Rally Sweden, M-Sport Ford’s Ott Tanak unleashed a devastating run of stage times, (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Chevy set to make first IndyCar ERS run at Sebring
Another major milestone in the NTT IndyCar Series’ move towards hybridization in 2024 is lined up for the start of the week at Sebring (…)
Formula E 6hr ago
Vergne wins Hyderabad E-Prix
DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne held on to win an extraordinary first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India in front (…)
International Racing 10hr ago
Electric ACE Championship development series to launch in 2024
A new electric racing championship that will serve as a development series and have a focus on both on- and off-track talent development (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
Cassidy up next for Ganassi IndyCar young driver testing
Chip Ganassi Racing will continue its future driver evaluation project next week with the arrival of New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy. The Kiwi (…)
Rallying 1d ago
Breen edges Tanak in WRC Rally Sweden frantic Friday
Hyundai’s Craig Breen moved to the top of the leaderboard after a fast-paced Friday on the snow and ice of WRC Rally Sweden, but a (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Kyle Busch returning to Xfinity Series with Kaulig
Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history, will return to the series this season for a five-race schedule with (…)
North American Racing 1d ago
GRIDLIFE's Touring Cup to support NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America
GRIDLIFE’s Touring Cup (GLTC) racing series and a select group of TrackBattle Time Attack cars will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series at (…)
Extreme E 1d ago
Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT
Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
NASCAR Hall of Fame opens new ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ exhibit
Every three years, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road undergoes a transformation to honor the evolving history of the sport. The (…)
Comments