VIDEO: 1990 IMSA GTP at Del Mar

Al Unser Jr. vs Martin Brundle vs Geoff Brabham vs Davy Jones vs Juan Manuel Fangio II. Those were just some of the stars battling at the wild IMSA GTP season finale on the streets surrounding the Del Mar horse racing fairgrounds. One of the great circuits of old put on an amazing show and gave IMSA fans an unexpected outcome to celebrate. Upscaled to HD specs (1920×1080).

