1991 Ferrari 643 goes for $3.9m in RM Sotheby’s Paris Auction

RM Sotheby’s 2023 Paris Auction was a day of big numbers. Held inside the historically significant Louvre Palace Salles du Carrousel, the February 1 sale grossed an eye-popping $53.3 million, with a unique Bugatti Chiron Profilee (which finally sold for a record-setting $10,485,000 after an extended bidding contest) emerging the star of the show.

The Bugatti’s selling price, double the pre-sale estimate, makes the Chiron the most valuable new car ever sold at auction.

Elsewhere, the Ferrari marque continues to demonstrate its strength across multiple segments of the market. Of the 14 Ferraris offered in Paris, the standout result was the 1991 Ferrari 643, chassis 127, the stunning, naturally aspirated V12 Formula 1 car, which was offered for sale in full running order. Having witnessed a huge surge in values for modern-era F1 cars during 2022, the new year has continued to reinforce that trend with the sale of the 643. This particular example boasts an impressive racing CV in the hands Jean Alesi and commanded an impressive $3.9m.

