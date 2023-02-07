Authorities grant F1 access to the Las Vegas Strip through 2032

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be able to race on the iconic Strip until 2032 after a motion was passed by the Clark County Commission that anticipates “a lifetime in partnership” with Formula 1.

A three-year deal has been announced to host the race in Las Vegas from 2023 until 2025, with F1 itself investing heavily in the circuit construction and promotion of the event. Ahead of the vote to recognize the grand prix as an annual event beneficial to Clark County, commissioner James Gibson said the plan is for the race to become a permanent fixture.

“I think it’s important to note that we have a three-year contract with Formula 1, but we anticipate a lifetime in partnership,” Gibson said. “This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. And then beyond that, I’m sure that those who succeed us will see the value in what we’ve done and continue doing it forever.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was also granted certain waivers – including restrictions on streets and times for the event – unanimously as it was outlined that the current target is for it to regularly take place late in the F1 calendar, with the resolution stating street closures would be required “each Wednesday through Sunday the week prior to Thanksgiving in November in the years 2023 through 2032”.

The organizers also say the race will deliver an estimated $1.3billion in economic impact, as work continues on the vast paddock building on private land off Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.

“We are really excited about the forthcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Terry Miller, project manager for the LVGP said. “The clock is ticking, the months are flipping by in the calendar, but we are on schedule and we anticipate an exciting event in November.

“This is a community-wide opportunity for the labor force, for vendors, for everybody that is excited about a new opportunity in Las Vegas and Clark County. We’re very proud of what we’re doing. This obviously provides labor for construction, but also for the operation of the event itself. And if the resolution is passed, it will be years to come.

“The community impact is very significant (in terms of) what the Las Vegas Grand Prix brings to our community.”