Rahal reunites with engineer Jones for 2023 IndyCar season

Graham Rahal’s most successful years at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing were authored with the exceptional race engineering talents of Eddie Jones attached to the No. 15 Honda.

Determined to make a return to victory lane for the first time since 2017, Rahal will head into the new NTT IndyCar Series season with Jones — who attempted to retire a few years ago, but soon returned as an engineering consultant — back on his timing stand as his race engineer.

Together, a rich vein of wins were earned from 2015-2017 as five of the Ohioan’s six career IndyCar victories were earned with Jones tuning Rahal’s car. The move with Jones should also benefit RLL’s Jack Harvey, who endured a punishing debut with the team after showing great promise with his former Meyer Shank Racing team.

With Jones returning to the No. 15 Honda, the immensely respected and successful race engineer Allan McDonald has shifted from Rahal’s car to Harvey’s No. 30 Honda, where the British driver and engineer are expected to produce quality results. The only RLL entry to forego offseason engineering changes is the No. 45 Honda, where IndyCar Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard and race engineer Ben Siegel will continue to work together.