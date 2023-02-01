VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training – Wednesday

Videos

By February 1, 2023 9:25 PM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett shares the lowdown from inside the Thermal Club, site of IndyCar’s Thursday-Friday Spring Training session, and dives into a grudge match race, the 100 Days To Indy film crew and how some teams are responding to their cameras and microphones, and more.

LATEST NEWS

