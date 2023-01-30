Audi acquires minority stake in Sauber ahead of 2026 entry

Audi has completed the planned acquisition of a minority stake in the Sauber Group ahead of its 2026 entry into Formula 1.

The current Alfa Romeo team was confirmed as Audi’s strategic partner when it announced its decision to produce a power unit for the 2026 regulations last year, and former Volkswagen Motorsport executive Andreas Seidl has been brought in from McLaren to as Sauber Group CEO to manage the transition.

Sauber explained at the time of the original Audi announcement that it would be a phased introduction and the German manufacturer has now taken a stake in the company.

“The Sauber Group is pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023,” a Sauber statement read. “This is an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula 1, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand’s strategic partner.”

Sauber’s F1 team will be known as Alfa Romeo for the coming season, with the title partnership not being renewed when it expires at the end of 2023. The team will be under Seidl’s control but he has since installed Alessandro Alunni Bravi as team representative – rather than team principal – to manage the day-to-day public and trackside responsibilities following Frederic Vasseur’s move to Ferrari.