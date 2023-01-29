Rolex 24, Hour 14: PR1 takes lead in tight LMP2 battle

Yet again, a hectic start gave way to a mundane stretch in the 14th hour of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. The GTP cars dipped into the pits to kick off the top of the hour and a whole host of driver changes took place.

Two lead changes would come and go in LMP2, the first coming from the No. 88 AF Course machine with Nicklas Neilsen finally getting around the No. 35 TDS Racing entry with Job van Ultert. Later in the hour, the so-far dominant No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Oreca with Paul-Loop Chatin put up a hard fight to Neilsen and took the lead.

Simon Pagenaud gave the controls of the race-leading No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves to kick off the hour and Castroneves wasted no time getting settled in and taking the fight to Alex Lynn in the No. 02 Cadillac for the lead.

Castroneves won the battle and began growing a lead that sees him almost 20s ahead of the field as they run. The top class began to settle with Castroneves on top, Nick Tandy in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport machine running second and Alex Lynn in the No. 02 Cadillac third.

In the GT field, pit stop cycles saw both Heart of Racing cars lose their class leads in GTD PRO and GTD. The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes with Daniel Juncadella behind the wheel assumed the lead in GTD Pro. In GTD, the No. 57 Winward Racing machine took the lead and maintained it through the end of the hour after some heavy defense from Phillip Ellis.

A penalty was handed out from race control to the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari for incident responsibility regarding contact with the No. 96 Turner Motorsport entry.

Class Leaders after the 14th hour:

GTP: Helio Castroneves No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura

LMP2: Paul-Loop Chatin No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport Oreca

LMP3: Wayne Boyd No. 17 AWA Duqueine

GTD PRO: Daniel Juncadella No.79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes

GTD: Phillip Ellis No. 57 Winward Racing

HOUR 14 STANDINGS