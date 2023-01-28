Juncos Hollinger reveals new IndyCar livery

Juncos Hollinger Racing has unveiled a brand-new car livery and team identity for its 2023 NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT series entries.

The squad has expanded its IndyCar program this year with a second Dallara-Chevrolet. Britain’s Callum Ilott remains with the team for a second year and will drive the No. 77, while Argentina’s Agustin Canapino will be his teammate in JHR’s No. 78 machine.

The team says the new design is “inspired by the shapes that explore negative space within the new JHR logo and the colorways blend JHR’s traditional black and white identity with two shades of green: a bright and vibrant modern tone and a traditional British Racing Green, which is synonymous with the team’s past successes.

“This is an exciting moment in our team’s journey and marks the beginning of a new chapter for us,” founder and joint team owner Ricardo Juncos said. “We have a two-car team for the first time, a driver in Callum with huge potential, and a new driver in Agustin who has enjoyed great success in multiple other race series. We felt it was important to have a new identity to coincide with our status as a fresh and invigorated challenger, racing with Latin spirit and American pride.”

Ilott said: “It’s definitely a big change for the team, design-wise, and the car is looking great. Hopefully it’s as good on track as it looks in the shop!

“I’m pretty excited to get into the season in a couple of weeks. Obviously, we have our first test on February 2-3 in (Thermal) California. That’ll be a new one for everyone but it should give us a good baseline before then we go straight to St. Pete, just like we did last year.

“We have a lot more experience under our belts coming into the new season and hopefully with the improvement that we had during 2022, we can go to St. Pete with more confidence and see where that puts us in the pack.”

Canapino, who will make his IndyCar racing debut in the on the streets of St Petersburg on March 3-5, said, “For me, lots has changed since my move to JHR was announced — in every way! First, I am doing a pre-season harder than ever due to the demands that IndyCar requires, and I also now moved to the USA to start a new life. Everything is very different — especially the weather.

“It’s been great to see the team again for the first time since we ran our IndyCar exhibition in Argentina. They’ve given me a warm welcome and are a very good group of professionals. It’s an honor to work with them.

“I´m very excited about this new challenge and am busy preparing to the highest possible level — physically, mentally and technically. I want to give 100%. I’m happy and grateful for this opportunity.

Also in attendance at the Juncos Hollinger Racing team launch at its Indianapolis shop was its Indy NXT drivers, Reece Gold and Matteo Nannini. Both men will also carry the team’s new livery this season.

JHR’s IndyCar entries will be supported by a raft of new commercial partners in 2023, including Visit Argentina, MindMaze Labs, METAGP and Purdue University.