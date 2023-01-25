IndyCar completes successful first track test of 2024-spec hybrid

The NTT IndyCar Series’ revised 2024 hybrid engine package recently completed its first track test at Sebring International Raceway.

Although the series and its manufacturers would not disclose details about the first outing for the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and the new MAHLE-designed supercapacitor-based energy recovery system, RACER understands a Honda-powered 2.2L car was the first to run with the ERS unit installed, just as the American arm of the Japanese brand did late last year with the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor that was originally intended to be deployed in 2024.

Following IndyCar’s call in early December to forego the 2.4Ls and stick with the 2.2L engines that debuted in 2012, the next major task was to outfit a Dallara DW12 chassis with the ongoing motor and MAHLE unit to conduct the first test for the pairing.

Multiple sources have told RACER the Sebring hybrid test was a complete success with a rumored 500 miles of lapping completed without interruption.

Along with the rumored 400-500 miles of testing previously conducted with the MAHLE ERS unit in the 2.4L car, the system – which will make use of Chevrolet and Honda’s expertise in mass-producing components that go into their respective hybrid road cars — has given the series and its manufacturers an encouraging sign as more test dates loom.