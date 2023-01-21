Road America to host 2024 and ’25 SCCA Runoffs

The Sports Car Club of America will return to Road America in 2024 and 2025 for the 61st and 62nd runnings of the annual National Championship Runoffs, an event that caps the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing program each year and has evolved into what is widely known as the pinnacle of U.S. amateur road racing.

Deanna Flanagan, SCCA’s Road Racing Director, said the Runoffs will make its 2024 return to Road America on Sept. 27-Oct. 6, with the 2025 Runoffs taking place during a similar time of the year. That means drivers, teams, volunteers, and spectators will likely be greeted by absolutely stunning fall foliage, as well as three spectacular days of racing.

“Road America has hosted the Runoffs numerous times, and always produces memorable racing action,” Flanagan said. “Highlights from 2020, the last time the Runoffs traveled to Road America, include six drivers who managed to claim SCCA Super Sweep honors, rookie Runoffs attendees who grabbed victory on their first time out, a couple father-son duos sharing podium appearances, and one driver earning two National Championships in one weekend

“It’s fantastic to once again be heading to the world-class venue for the Club’s annual Runoffs,” Flanagan continued. “The staff at Road America is simply wonderful to work with as they continually strive to enhance the participant, worker, and fan experience. Plus, it’s always a treat to enjoy a brat and cheese curds while watching great competition anywhere around the track.”

Located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wis., Road America has a long and storied history with SCCA. The 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit not only hosted the Runoffs in 2020, but it was also home to the Runoffs from 2009-’13.

Established in 1955, many of the world’s best racers have competed at Road America over the years. The venue is a favorite among competitors thanks to top-notch facilities, a spacious paddock, and a newly repaved racing surface.

Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager, noted that in addition to a history of hosting the Runoffs, the track has continually hosted the WeatherTech Chicago Region June Sprints since 1956, an event that once helped determine SCCA Road Racing champions prior to the creation of the Runoffs. That makes the June Sprints one of the longest, consecutively held road races in the United States.

“The SCCA Runoffs symbolizes the true essence of sports car racing,” Kertscher said. “Road America has hosted the SCCA Runoffs for many years, and we are very pleased to see it return to ‘America’s National Park of Speed.’ The SCCA is one of the cornerstones of Road America’s history, plus it is a great platform for amateur road racers, and we are proud to be a part of the crowning of National Champions.”

Before hundreds of SCCA racers descend on Road America for the 2024 Runoffs, the Club is gearing up for the 2023 National Championship. That will occur Sept. 23-Oct. 1, 2023, at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va. This will be the second year in a row that VIR has hosted the event.

Since 1964, the SCCA has crowned National Champions through the winner-take-all, single race Runoffs format. Racing is preceded by a handful of test days, followed by multi-day qualifying to identify Tire Rack Pole Award winners.